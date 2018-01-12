Zimbabwe: Charamba Blasts Jonathan Moyo, Calls Him a Failed Politician

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, George Charamba has ploughed into exiled former Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Jonathan Moyo, calling him a bitter and failed politician , who suffers from power denial psychosis.

Charamba who is also the Presidential Spokesperson was speaking to a local radio station, Capitalk FM, moments after the fugitive former Minister appeared on BBC's current affairs program, Hard Talk dismissing the Emmerson Mnangagwa administration as illegitimate.

He said Moyo's remarks were baseless as the people had approved of Mnangagwa's power takeover from long serving President Robert Mugabe.

"I do not know whether legitimacy is derived from a bitter Professor Moyo or the people of Zimbabwe. I do not need to interpret what happened at the Zimbabwe Grounds which brought about the current dispensation for the people of Zimbabwe.

"People from across political backgrounds came together to call react and avert a problem which had been averted by people like Jonathan Moyo. His criticism of Mnangagwa is of no significance.

"This new era was brought about after the people of Zimbabwe spoke against a certain cabal that was taking advantage of the former president (Mugabe) to launch himself into power, " said Charamba.

Since his escape into exile, Prof Moyo has used social media to condemn last November's military action saying the new administration would not win a credible election as it was self imposed.

However, Charamba stated that the new administration got the blessing of both the Africa Union and Southern Africa Development Community hence it is legitimate.

Charamba said Moyo's claims that the current Mnangagwa administration is responsible for the 1980s Gukurahundi genocide atrocities are baseless as he was dining with the same people until his unceremonious dismissal from power in November 2017.

In happier times: Prof Jonathan Moyo (r) President Emmerson Mnangagwa (c) and Savior Kasukuwere (l)

"At what point has he realized that there is something called Gukurahundi? On post November? The same government he has served for too long ? His second coming into politics (after resigning in 2006 from Zanu PF) was made successful by the same man he is attacking today, President Mnangagwa.

"This are clear signs of power denial psychosis. The moment he got out of power , he began to attack the same people who protected him, he is now seeing them as army people in uniforms .

"He did not care about anything called Gukurahundi when he was in government. What has he done for Matebeleland and Tsholotsho in particular. They suffered a major flood last season and he left them suffering," said Charamba.

Responding to Moyo's claims that he escaped following attempts at his life, Charamba said the Tsholotsho North legislator was a family deserter, who ran away from his wife and children.

Charamba said Professor Moyo has never been threatened but is running away from the long arms of the law as he is wanted for abuse of power during his term in the Mugabe regime.

"He shouldn't run away from the law, he should instead come and clear his name in the courts not on BBC , that not the way to go,

"He is scared of ways of his own making. He needs to come home and stop making noise for him to be sympathized with" added Charamba, denying the existence of a warrant of arrest for Moyo.

During the BBC interview, Moyo claimed that Mnangagwa and vice President Constantino Chiwenga were now the most feared men in Zimbabwe.