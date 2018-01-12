11 January 2018

Zimbabwe: Moyo a Bitter Defeated Professor - Says Charamba

Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo is a bitter man, presidential spokesperson George Charamba has said.

Charamba was responding to claims by Moyo who told the BBC's HardTalk programme that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration lacked legitimacy because it came to power "through the bullet and not ballot".

"When you move from the zenith of power to the dust of nothingness, you suffer a serious psychological disorientation and that is exactly what he (Jonathan Moyo) is suffering from.

"I don't know whether legitimacy is derived from a bitter professor. This is a bitter, bitter defeated politician suffering from what the late Edison Zvobgo would call power denied psychosis," Charamba told State radio just hours after Moyo's interview was televised sparking widespread debate in Zimbabwe.

Moyo skipped the boarder in the wake of the November 2017 military coup that forced former President Robert Mugabe to resign under duress.

Charamba said Moyo was part of a "cabal" that had taken advantage of Mugabe.

"The military stepped in to stop the cabal that had tried to take advantage of the former President to launch itself into power it had never legally campaigned for," Mnangagwa's spokesperson said.

He added that Zimbabweans and the international community had accepted the military intervention.

"I do not need to interpret for you the disposition of Zimbabweans towards the new dispensation, Sadc, the African Union and the UN have all accepted what happened in Zimbabwe.

"Even the Pope wrote a congratulatory message to the President," Charamba said.

Quizzed about the State sponsored atrocities that Moyo ascribed to Mnangagwa and his acolytes in the military, Charamba retorted: "Moyo was part of government for a long time.

"When did he realise there was Gukurahundi? What has he done for the people of Matabeleland and Tsholotsho in particular. Those people suffered a deluge of floods, there is no more better banana situation."

