11 January 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Niger to Screen 1 Million Cancer Patients, Treat 20 Diagnosed Cases Annually

By Laleye Dipo

Minna — The Niger State government is set to screen no fewer than one million cancer patients and treat 20 diagnosed cases annually for the next five years.

This is the major plank of a N400 million tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the state government, Roche Products Limited and RAISE Foundation in Minna, the state capital, on Thursday.

Under the agreement signed on behalf of the state government by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mustapha Jibrin; Country Representative of Roche Products Limited, Dr Hammid Oladipo; and founder of RAISE Foundation and wife of the state governor, Dr Amina Sani Bello, the state government would provide 30 per cent of the total cost, while Roche Limited would make available the balance.

The MoU also has a long term goal of establishing "a functional cancer centre which would be self sustaining and possibly a revenue generation unit for the state".

Speaking after signing the MoU for RAISE Foundation, Dr. Bello described the event as "historical" because it was only Niger State that had taken such initiative in Nigeria.

