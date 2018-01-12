Nigeria: Over 12,000 Cameroonians Taking Refuge in Nigeria - UN

Photo: Monde Kingsley Nfor /Irin

Refugees from northern Nigeria in Cameroon's Minawao camp.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said at least, 12,100 displaced Cameroonians are taking refuge in Nigeria.

The UNHCR Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Antonio Jose Canhandula disclosed this at a Press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said from the said number, 8100 are camped in Cross River State while the other 4000 are in Benue State.

According to him, many of the refugees are women, children and the elderly, and they are currently being hosted by locals in Nigerian communities near the border with Cameroon.

The UN official who said more refugees were coming into the country everyday, warned that the situation could worsen if a solution to the crisis in Cameroon's Anglophone region is not quickly found.

"UNHCR is concerned that as the crisis in Cameroon continues and the government adopts extra security measures, more asylum seekers will arrive," Canhandula said.

He said the UN is committed to working with the Government of Nigeria to ensure a safe community environment for the Cameroonian refugees and their host communities in Benue and Cross River states.

"As such, our recommendation is that the refugees should be moved away from the border per international standards", he added.

Meanwhile, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Sadiya Umar Farouq said Nigeria is in discussion with the Cameroonian government over the political crisis in the country.

She assured that the federal government will do everything possible to ensure that the problems in Cameroon are amicably resolved.