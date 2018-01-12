12 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Moyo Says Mnangagwa Scared of Elections, Begged Tsvangirai to Agree to Postponement of 2018 Polls

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jonathan Moyo/Twitter
Jonathan Moyo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's visit, together with vice president Constantino Chiwenga, to check on MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai recently, sought to persuade the opposition leader to back postponement of elections until 2021, self-exiled Jonathan Moyo has said.

Mnangagwa, who ascended to the country's president following a military coup last November, has repeatedly assured the nation of free, fair and credible elections this year.

Moyo said Mnangagwa's "unconstitutional" government is set on subverting the will of the people to the extent of desperately seeking to extend its grip on power through a military coup by delaying the election as long as possible.

The G40 kingpin dismissed Mnangagwa's promises to have elections in the next six months.

"We know that when Mnangagwa and Chiwenga went to Morgan Tsvangirai's house, the opposition leader in Zimbabwe, they pretended that they were concerned about his health and so forth," said Moyo in an interview with the BBC on Thursday.

"But we know they wanted to negotiate with him to postpone elections for at least three years, they are afraid of elections. They do not want to have free and fair let alone credible elections."

More on This

The two visited Tsvangirai, who has been battling cancer of the colon for two years, last week. Mnangagwa promised to assist the coalition government prime minister with treatment costs and also guaranteed that he would be getting a pension.

Moyo, who has been in self-imposed exile since the military coup of November last year, asked whether he was going to remain a fugitive and his chances of returning home, said the illegalities happening under the "illegal government" will soon be halted as Mnangagwa will be made to account by the masses.

"Already Zimbabweans are asking fundamental questions about what happened, why it happened and they will want to see restoration of rule of law, constitutionalism in Zimbabwe and they will get it," he said.

The impression given by Moyo during the interview is that the majority of Zimbabweans are against Mnangagwa's presidency because it was born out of an "illegal process" where political opponents were arrested, tortured and threatened while former president Robert Mugabe was forced into resigning.

According to Moyo, the Operation Restore Legacy, contrary to military claims that it was targeting "criminal elements surrounding the president", actually targeted the now retired soon to be 94 year old Mugabe.

"He was humiliated by the same people who were saying they want to restore his legacy, who were claiming to be targeting others around him when in fact they were targeting Mugabe."

More on This

Moyo a Bitter Defeated Professor - Says Charamba

Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo is a bitter man, presidential spokesperson George Charamba has said. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.