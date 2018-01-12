Photo: The Herald

Morgan Tsvangirai.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's family has broken the silence on ex-Prime minister's health saying they were grateful for the support and love shown by people including the recent visit by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tsvangirai was diagnosed with colon cancer and, unlike the former President Robert Mugabe who was secretive about his ailment the MDC-T leader was quick to reveal his condition.

Since then, he has been in and out of hospital until recently when he announced that he was taking a break from politics and concentrate on his medication which he is receiving in South Africa.

His health condition has also attracted conflicting statements from all quarters with some proposing that he quits politics until last week when he hinted at "retiring".

However his two sons, Collins and Manasa, on Thursday and for the first time, opened up on their father's health and said they had authorized the party's acting President, (Elias Mudzuri) to comment on the former trade union leader's health.

"We appreciate the arrangement that the party has made to ensure that he gets as much time as possible for rest and recuperation. During this period, we shall provide the party and the public with updates on the progress he is making but only through the MDC Acting President to avoid misunderstandings, until he is back to full health and re-joins his colleagues in completing what he has worked so hard to achieve," said the sons adding that "the family wishes to advise that at no time has it, nor will it try to influence Dr Tsvangirai's political decisions, during his current illness or thereafter".

Tsvangirai's sons said the recent visit by President Mnangagwa to their father's Highlands mansion was a genuine gesture by the ruling party.

Mnangagwa and his deputy Constatino Chiwenga, last week, paid a surprise visit to Tsvangirai where the President pledged government's commitment to assisting the MDC-T leader in meeting his medical bills.

The visit was, however, seen by political opponents, including MDC-T insiders, as a mockery to Tsvangirai's deteriorating health.

"We are indebted to the friendship, love and caring he continues to receive from all quarters, despite political differences including the recent visit by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We are conscious that politics can be full of controversy, some of it stalked by the media," said the Tsvangirais.

Before becoming the country's President, Mnangagwa shocked the nation after he divulged that he saved Zanu PF by blocking Tsvangirai from taking over power from the former President Robert Mugabe in 2008.

Tsvangirai, then, had beaten the aged former leader in the first round of the Presidential polls whose results had taken weeks to be announced.

The MDC-T leader later boycotted the second round of the polls which Mugabe called for after his defeat, citing intimidation and maiming of his supporters by Zanu PF militia and state security agents.

The aborted Presidential run-off led to the formation of the unity government which lasted for five years.