Zimbabwe: Respect for Rule of Law the Only Way to Guarantee Investment, Says Minister Mutsvangwa

Zimbabwe should adhere to its constitution and respect the rule of law if it is serious about attracting and building investor confidence, a government official said.

Minister of State for Manicaland province, Monica Mutsvangwa, said this during a Provincial Rebranding meeting which was attended by various stakeholders including business and civic society in Mutare recently.

The meeting was held as new President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration tries to fix the economy ahead of a watershed general election scheduled for this year.

The meeting, among other things, sought to find new strategies to rebrand Manicaland so as to lure investors and tourists into the province.

Mutsvangwa told stakeholders that for quite some time Zimbabwe received negative publicity and this affected investment, social and political standing of the country.

"We have to adhere to the constitution as we all know that with the advent of social media which can take information to all the corners of the world faster we should do our things professionally and correctly," she said.

The minister said gone are the days of doing things haphazardly, adding "laws of the country must be respected and followed".

"We have to be consistent with our policies. We cannot just wake up and do things the opposite. We have enacted laws and those laws must be followed," she said.

Mutsvangwa said the rebranding exercise will only bear fruits if laws are followed and respected.

"We need to be seen, walking, talking and acting in accordance with the law. If we do that other countries and investors will have trust and confidence to do business in our country. They will know their investment is safe and secure;

It is us who build that confidence as a country," she said.

The minister said the hoarding of cash and the thriving of the black market was a sign that people have lost confidence with the country's financial sector, adding that "this must be addressed by government urgently".

She also promised to deal with the issue of illegal settlers in the timber plantation, saying if the situation was left unchecked the country may become a net importer of timber in few years to come.

Manicaland province is endowed with natural resources such as diamond, gold and timber plantations. However, local people remain the poorest due to mismanagement and looting of resources.