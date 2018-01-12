The England Roses netball players used to regard playing South Africa's SPAR Proteas as an easy game - that's no longer the case at all.

Make no mistake, the battle between the SPAR Proteas and the England Roses in their SPAR Quad Series fixture at the Ellis Park Indoor Arena on 28 January will not be for sissies.

These are two of the world's top netball teams and the rivalry between them is growing from match to match.

Both teams are working hard to narrow the gap with the two undisputed giants of world netball, Australia and New Zealand and South Africa have grown by leaps and bounds since former Australian coach Norma Plummer took charge of the Proteas.

She has given the Proteas self-belief and their results prove it - the margin of defeat gets smaller every time the Proteas come up against the giants.

But it is the Roses (pictured above) who are the primary targets as the Proteas strive to improve their world ranking from the current five to the top three.

South Africa sit on 141 ranking points and England on 162 (third), a long way behind New Zealand (183, second) and Australia (212, first).

In January last year, there was heartbreak when the Proteas came within seconds of beating the Roses at the Quad Series tournament in Durban. After fighting back from an 11-goal deficit at halftime, the Proteas were level on 48-all at fulltime but the more experienced England team won the match 60-55 in extra time.

The Proteas got their revenge in the Quad series tournament at Invercargill, New Zealand when they beat the Roses 54-51 (their first every Quad Series victory and first win against England since 2013).

The Roses will not take that lying down - expect action, goals galore, tumbles, sweat and tears - there may even be blood on the floor.

The Proteas are calling on netball fans to turn out in their numbers at Ellis Park on match Sunday - he more support they have, the better they will play.

And just as a tantalising 'curtain-raiser', the giants of world netball - the Australian Diamonds and the New Zealand Silver Ferns - will also be battling it out. Anyone who loves netball should book now for the biggest netball event ever to hit Johannesburg.

Tickets are available from Computicket .

SPAR Quad Series schedule:

Thursday January 25 (7pm) - Proteas vs New Zealand Silver Ferns

Sunday January 28 (noon) - Australian Diamonds vs New Zealand Silver Ferns, followed by (2.30pm) - Proteas vs England Roses

Thursday 25 January:

R30.00 per person per day

Sunday 28 January - R30 for two matches