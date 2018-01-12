Kenya: Who Will Be Named Kenya's Best Football Player of 2017?

Who will be crowned the 2017 SportPesa Premier League Most Valuable Player when the league holds its awards gala Friday night in Nairobi?

Five nominees are in the running for the prestigious accolade that comes with cash prize of Sh1 million.

They are John Oyiemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho) and Lawrence Juma (Nzoia Sugar) and Meddie Kagere (Gor Mahia).

In the running for Coach of the Year award are, William Mluhya (Kariobangi Sharks), Bernard Mwalala (Nzoia Sugar), Sam Ssimbwa (Sofapaka), Sammy Omollo (Posta Rangers) and Mike Muruli (Kakamega Homeboyz).

The league will also name Midfielder of the Year, Defender of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year amongst other awards

Former Harambee Stars coach James Nandwa expects either Kagere or Matasi to walk home with the MVP award.