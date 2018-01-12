12 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Who Will Be Named Kenya's Best Football Player of 2017?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Steven Depolo/Flckr.com
By David Kwalimwa

Who will be crowned the 2017 SportPesa Premier League Most Valuable Player when the league holds its awards gala Friday night in Nairobi?

Five nominees are in the running for the prestigious accolade that comes with cash prize of Sh1 million.

They are John Oyiemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho) and Lawrence Juma (Nzoia Sugar) and Meddie Kagere (Gor Mahia).

In the running for Coach of the Year award are, William Mluhya (Kariobangi Sharks), Bernard Mwalala (Nzoia Sugar), Sam Ssimbwa (Sofapaka), Sammy Omollo (Posta Rangers) and Mike Muruli (Kakamega Homeboyz).

The league will also name Midfielder of the Year, Defender of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year amongst other awards

Former Harambee Stars coach James Nandwa expects either Kagere or Matasi to walk home with the MVP award.

Kenya

U.S. Scraps Travel Advisory Against Kenya

The US State Department announced on Wednesday that it is scrapping its travel warnings for specific countries, instead… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.