Mozambique: Head of Police Defence Association Savagely Beaten

Maputo — Unidentified assailants on Tuesday abducted, robbed and savagely beat Nazario Muanambane, the chairperson of the Mozambican Police Defence Association, an organisation that defends the rights of serving and former police officers.

According to a report on the independent television station STV, the assailants abducted Muanambane at gunpoint at about 17.00 as he was walking to his home in the Maputo neighbourhood of Urbanizacao.

He told reporters later that two men, one armed with a pistol and the other with an AK-47 assault rifle, grabbed him and bundled him into a vehicle where other criminals were waiting. They blindfolded him and demanded that he pay them 16 million meticais (about 273,000 US dollars).

They told him they knew he had withdrawn this sum from the bank the previous day, but Muanambane insisted that he did not have this large sum of money.

They searched him and stole the 5,000 meticais they found in his pockets. After two hours of threats and beatings, they joined a second group and continued to demand money. Muanambane surrendered his bank cards and gave the gang his PIN numbers.

They took him out of the car and threw him to the ground. They told him the money he had in his bank accounts was not sufficient, and continued to beat him so badly that at one point he lost consciousness.

The gang put Muanambane back into one of the three cars they were now using, and debated whether to kill him by throwing him into the sea. Eventually they decided against murder, and, at around 23.00, they dumped their badly injured victim in the Costa do Sol neighbourhood, near the coast road.

Here passers-by rescued him, and took him to Maputo Central Hospital. He was treated for several serious injuries, particularly broken bones in both legs.

On Thursday, Maputo City police spokesperson Orlando Mudumane told reporters the police are investigating the attack.