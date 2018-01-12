Tanzania: Worms Attack Cotton in Kishapu

COTTON farmers in Kishapu District, Shinyanga Region, have appealed for government intervention following the presence of worms which destroy crops by cutting into their stems.

The farmers are worried that the problem can cause losses or low yields.

The farmers made the appeal to Shinyanga Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Zainab Telack, who visited the area to inspect various production activities in the district.

The farmers lamented that they are not familiar with the new kind of worm which cuts down the crops. In the past they used to know worms that destroyed branches.

Speaking on behalf of fellow farmers, Mr Kazmir Masunga from Kasawa Village in Kishapu District, who has cultivated 22 hectares of cotton complained that his farm would be invaded by the worms which kill plants completely.

"This is a new kind of worm which we have never seen since we began cultivation of cotton in this area. The most common one was that which cut branches of the crop not this one which consumes the stems," said Mr Masunga.

Responding to the request, RC Telack instructed the Tanzania Cotton Board (TCB) Inspector in Kishapu District, Mr Thomas Tiluhongelwa, to make a research on how to kill the destructive worms in two days - lest they cause losses to cotton growers.

Ms Telack encouraged farmers in Kishapu District to proceed with cultivation of cotton and millet as these grow without problems in the area. They should also consider usage of modern ways of farming to increase their production.

Mr Tiluhongelwa promised to take the worms to Ukiriguru Agricultural Centre for examination