Nigeria: End Killings By Herdsmen Now, Ohanaeze Charges Buhari

Awka — Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the issue of incessant killings of Nigerians by herdsmen across the country.

The Anambra State chairman of the organisation, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene who made the call in Awka, said the people of the South East States could not afford to have their people massacred in cold blood.

Ohanaeze boss, who was reacting to the rising tension in Aguleri Anambra East LGA between the herdsmen and the community, said the president should make a bold statement on the matter.

"The idea is to stem indiscriminate killing of Nigerians across the country."

Chief Okeke Ogene called on the South East Governors to rise to the challenge and curb the menace before it could get too late.

He commended the Gov. Obiano for effectively managing the herdsmen-community relationship in the state and asked them to borrow a leaf from Anambra.

"Ndigbo cannot afford to go into another civil war over Fulani herdsmen', adding that the situation can be controlled at this stage.

He said that Anambra had been the most politically stable state in the country and commended security agencies for exhibiting high level of political maturity during the governorship election.

Group attacks Fayose

Meantime, the national chairman of Democratic Youths Congress, NDC, Hon Kassim Mohammad Kassim, yesterday, said the group was disappointed on the comment made by Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, on the recent clashes between herdsmen and their host communities.

Kassim made their position known in a chat with newsmen in Owerri.

It will be recalled that Fayose asked the federal government to declare herdsmen a terrorist group. He also urged farmers in his state, to protect their communities against any attack from herdsmen.

The statement did not go down well with the group. According to NDC, "it comes to us as a great dismay that Fayose as a leader of that repute has never in his life created a solution, which was why he was elected in the first place but rather, have been inciting a section of Nigeria against the other.

"In fact, we that are members of the Democratic Youths Congress for Buhari 2019 condemn the attack in Benue State as unwarranted and we call on the communities and the herdsmen to resolve their issues in a manner that peace will return.

"And we also want to draw the attention of the Federal Government and entire Nigerians to the day to day activities of governor Fayose and also to monitor some of his activities.

"It is a disgrace to this country that as a governor of a state, he lacks the attitude, the culture and the character of a leader because most of his actions have been inciting and instigating crisis in the country."