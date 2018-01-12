12 January 2018

Nigeria: Govt Urges Govs to Revitalize State Basic Health Institutions

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt — The Federal Government has enjoined state governors to revitalize the basic health institutions of their states, adding that primary health centres should be given priority attention for improved healthcare delivery.

The Federal Government, however, expressed worries that some governors are impacting negatively on the health system of their states through their failure to pay the salaries of health workers when due and provision of required facilities.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, made these disclosures, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the 85th birthday celebration of Professor Kelsey Harrison (Emeritus) and the official launch of Kelsey Harrison and Irma Seppanen Foundation on Maternal Health, KHIS, organised by the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics in Nigeria, SOGON, at the University of Port Harcourt.

