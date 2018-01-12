11 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magafuli Receives Scandalous Airtel Ownership Report

By By Sauli Giliard

Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango has submitted a report to the President John Magufuli on the controversial ownership of telecom company, Airtel Tanzania.

In the end of last year, the President Magufuli ordered Minister Mpango to form a committee to probe the saga. After submission of the report, Thursday, Dr Mpango said the government has self-assured that the privatization of Tanzania Telecommunication Company Limited to Celtel, Zain and now Airtel was marred by irregularities.

The minister added that the government which owns 40 per cent of telecom's shares decided to initiate discussion with Airtel Tanzania over the matter.

Meanwhile, the Constitution and Legal Affairs Minister, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi and his team have finalized the regulations of the newly enacted Mining Act No 7 of 2017.

According to State House press statement issued on Thursday, Prof Kabudi has submitted the minerals regulation documents to Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi.

