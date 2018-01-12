12 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt, Others Share N6.2tr Statutory Allocation Funds in 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The federal government, 36 states and the 774 local government shared N6.2 trillion as statutory allocation funds in 2017.

Vanguard analysis of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) monthly disbursement report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the Federal Government received the largest share N2.6 trillion or 41.9 percent while the 36 states received N1.7 trillion or 27.4 percent. The 774 local government received N1.2 trillion or 19.4 percent.

The three tiers of government received the highest allocation of N652 billion in July, while the lowest allocation of N418.82 billion was received in May.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday, released the FAAC's disbursement for December 2017, which showed that the three tiers of government received N609.96 billion during the month.

The report stated: "The Federation Account Allocation Committee disbursed the sum of N609.96billion to the three tiers of government in December 2017 from the revenue generated in November 2017.

The amount disbursed comprised of N529.53billion from the Statutory Account and N80.43billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT).

"Federal government received a total of N259.81billion from the N609.96billion shared. States received a total of N164.51billion and Local governments received N124.09 billion. The sum of N43.21billion was shared among the oil producing states as 13 percent derivation fund.

"Revenue generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N4.74bilion, N7.95billion and N3.65billion respectively as cost of revenue collections."

The report further stated:"Further breakdown of revenue allocation distribution to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) revealed that the sum of N223.56billion was disbursed to the FGNs consolidated revenue account; N4.71billion shared as share of derivation and ecology; N2.36 billion as stabilization fund; N7.92billion for the development of natural resources; and N5.45billion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja."

Nigeria

Forbes Names Dangote Richest Man in Africa for 7 Consecutive Years

For the seventh year in a row, president and chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote was adjudged… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.