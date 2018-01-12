Tanzania: Siha Starts Forest Product Factories

THE monitoring committee initiated by Siha District Council in Kilimanjaro Region has initiated 48 factories, including three in middle class and 45 in the smallscale bracket. The factories use forest products.

Siha District Executive Director (DED), Mr Valerian Juwal, said the committee was formed to continue supporting the government's efforts to achieve the middle income economy by reviving, progressing and encouraging the establishment of big medium and small-scale industries. Juwal said the committee also noted that a large percentage of these industries used forestry products, including food processing and livestock product processing.

"The committee planned to visit and encourage farmers and pastoralists to establish industries for processing agricultural and livestock products to add value rather than export raw materials," he said.

He added that the committee will continue to provide appropriate education in manufacturing and to make sure that they provide quality products. Juwal said the committee is expected to have a meeting in February, this year, with various industrial stakeholders in the district. The meeting will identify the challenges they face including lack of reliable market of their products.

He said that such industries would increase job opportunities and reduce the number of young people living in the streets because of unemployment. The council would also earn revenue. Some Siha residents thanked the government for emphasising the revival and establishment of the industrial drive, because it has helped many young people to get jobs.

They also requested the government to encourage young people to join technical training institutions so they use their skills in the industries. Gabriel Mosha, a resident, said that the factories would help the people to produce and disseminate various products that are being sold within and outside the country under the supervision of competent professionals.

Justine Nasari, also a resident, said that the revival and establishment of industries in the country needs to go in line with provision of good professionals.

Tanzanians have for long been calling for establishment of processing factories and broad industrialisation programmes to accelerate poverty reduction.