Malawi: Lilongwe Distric Health Office On Alert

Lilongwe — Lilongwe District Health Office has put in place several intervention measures in the fight against any Cholera outbreaks within the district.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Lilongwe DHO, Richard Mvula disclosed this Thursday to Malawi News Agency in an interview in Lilongwe.

He said his office is ready to handle any cholera cases within the district and all health facilities are on the alert to monitor the situation.

"So far we have six camps within the district and we are providing awareness and sensitization campaign by distributing letters to churches, mosques, local leaders, block leaders and in all schools," Mvula outlined

The PRO added that they are conducting road shows, video shows, band performances and mobile vans to discriminate the same message on cholera prevention.

He advises communities to boil water before use and use of chlorine and water guard to keep them safe.

Mvula urges parents and guardians to desist from the habit of giving school children money to buy food stuff at school instead of preparing them home made food.

Malawi Red Cross Assistant Manager, Obed Mwambakulu pointed out that his organization has established standard Cholera Treatment Centre in the district with all the facilities like tents, toilets, bathrooms and chlorine.

He explained that communities need to adhere to best practices in maintain high standards of hygiene in order to curb the further spread of the disease.

Mwambakulu commended Government and other organizations for responding positively in the drive to counter the spread of cholera in the country.

Lilongwe has reported some cases in Kauma, Chinsapo and Mtsiriza townships but the situation is manageable.

Four people have reported to have died since the first case of the cholera outbreak was first reported in the country.