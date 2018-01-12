South Africa: Voortrekker Road Reopened After Fire At Gas Shop

Voortrekker Road in Cape Town has been reopened after a gas store caught fire early on Friday morning.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Theo Layne said firefighters responded to Blue Flame gas shop just after 07:20 this morning.

"Fortunately, we managed to contain the fire within [the] area and the front of the shop had only sustained some smoke and water damage," he said.

Two fire engines and a rescue vehicle had responded with 14 firefighters.

"No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated."

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed at 08:29 that Voortrekker Road has now been reopened after being closed in both directions between Giel Basson and Ryan Road.

