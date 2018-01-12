11 January 2018

Angola Press Agency

Angola: Bie - Governor Urges Youths to Report As Part of Military Conscription

Cuito — The governor of the central Bié province Álvaro Manuel de Boavida Neto Thursday called on young people to flock en mass to the military census sites, in compliance with Mandatory Military Law.

The governor said so at the Government meeting aimed to take stock of the results of the Education sector for 2017.

According to him, human and material conditions have been created to ensure the speed up of service, both in municipal and communal administrations and in the District of Military Recruitment (DRM).

The governor recommended the parents and guardians to clarify their children on the importance of the process, aiming to join the military census, especially the young born until the year 2000.

There are 48 compulsory military census posts in Bie province, with 13 posts in headquarters municipality of Cuito.

