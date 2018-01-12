11 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Wants Music As an Instrument of Culture of Peace

Luanda — Culture Minister Carolina Cerqueira highlighted Thursday the need for Angolan artists to use music as an instrument of culture of peace, dignification of women and education of society.

According to the Cabinet minister, who was speaking during an audience granted by the gospel singer Sister Jolly, musicians must bet on the production of songs whose messages extol human dignity, love of neighbor, patriotism and appreciation of the identity traits of Angolan culture.

The musicians, for Carolina Cerqueira, have an important and active role in the process of education and socialization of the people, that is why they must offer to the consumers products with high thematic quality and messages that encourage the practice of good actions in the communities.

"Music should reflect the feeling of Angolanity, solidarity and patriotic education, in order to contribute to the recovery of moral and civic values," said the official.

The singer, Sister Jolly, who took the opportunity to present the minister some of the projects charted out in solidarity, directed mainly at the prisoners of the Luanda jails, said that gospel music has the peculiarity of being a transmitter of the biblical message and of encouragement to love one's neighbor.

