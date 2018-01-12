11 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Culture On Raising Society's Moral Standards

Luanda — Angolan minister of Culture Carolina Cerqueira Thursday in Luanda spoke of the need for cultural agents to bet on transmission of messages that help recover moral, civic and cultural values and protect Angolanity.

This was during an audience with the comedy group "Tuneza" and the gospel singer Jolly, aimed at consulting national artistic class.

The minister said that the Angolan artists should convey to the community constructive and positive messages that contribute to the training, affirmation, valorisation and dissemination of national culture across borders.

According to her, as opinion makers, the Angolan creators are the main transmitters of messages that help instill the society's moral standards and combat actions that endanger the well-being of communities.

Under dissemination of Angolan culture, according to the minister, the cultural agents must always take into account the defence of national identity, the patriotism.

