Angola: Promaica - Menongue Hosts 14th Annual Assembly

Menongue — The Catholic Diocese of Menongue, south-east Cuando Cubango province, is the stage of the 14th Annual Assembly of Angolan Women Promotion in Catholic Church (Promoica), opened Thursday.

The 200 delegates will plan activity for 2018.

The delegates at the meeting, going until 14 January, came from the 20 Archdioceses and Dioceses of the Catholic Church of the country's 18 provinces.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the church assistant of Promaica, Bishop Dom Estanislau Marques Tchindekaese, who was speaking on behalf of CEAST's bishops, said that young people are a Promaica's priority this year.

According to him, the move is a fulfillment of the desire of the above motto.

The event is intended to evaluate the degree of fulfillment of the conclusions and the annual programme of the last national assembly held in the northern Malanje province.

The delegates will also elect the regional directorates, the preparation of the proposed Promaica Congress (venue, dates, participants, themes, preachers) and prepare the programme for 2018.

The event will also analyse the financial system, prepare the programme of activities and appreciate reports.