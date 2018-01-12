South Africa: President Zuma Hosts Kenyatta in Durban

President Jacob Zuma will later today hold talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in Durban.

According to the Presidency, the two Heads of State will share perspectives on various issues of mutual importance, such as continental and international developments.

President Kenyatta is on his first working visit to South Africa since his inauguration in November 2017.

South Africa and Kenya enjoy warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds.

South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas, particularly trade and security.

Numerous South African companies have a presence in Kenya. They operate in sectors such as banking, insurance, accountancy, pharmaceuticals, retail, tourism and engineering.