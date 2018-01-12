Namibia: NNFU Supports Mutorwa's Call On Crop Production

THE Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) has reiterated the call made by the minister of agriculture water and forestry, John Mutorwa, that hopes for crop production should not be lost amid prevailing hot and arid conditions.

The New Era daily newspaper recently quoted Mutorwa as saying that despite the excessive heat accompanied by a prolonged dry spell across the country, farmers should not lose hope as expectations are that rain will fall and that crop production could still be realised.

In a telephonic interview with Nampa here yesterday, NNFU executive director, Mwilima Mushokobanji said the union understands the current global weather conditions, but remains hopeful that rain will fall.

"NNFU concurs with the minister, as research shows that southern Africa is to experience drought because of climate change and other factors, but we are hopeful that rains are to fall," he said.

Mushokobanji said that the union continues to provide farmers with valuable information on how to sustain themselves in the meantime.

"Farmers should stick to the drought resistance livestock production strategies that can enhance production, thereby economic input," he said.

According to Mushokobanji, farmers should also change their farming habits, of relying only on the rain, and should think out of the box about ways to adapt to drought conditions.

"NNFU advises farmers to think big, plan well and strategise on methods of farming under harsh conditions such as drought," he advised.

The NNFU further urged farmers to support one another and work hard with all stakeholders during this daunting period in the agricultural sector.

- Nampa