11 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: NNFU Supports Mutorwa's Call On Crop Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) has reiterated the call made by the minister of agriculture water and forestry, John Mutorwa, that hopes for crop production should not be lost amid prevailing hot and arid conditions.

The New Era daily newspaper recently quoted Mutorwa as saying that despite the excessive heat accompanied by a prolonged dry spell across the country, farmers should not lose hope as expectations are that rain will fall and that crop production could still be realised.

In a telephonic interview with Nampa here yesterday, NNFU executive director, Mwilima Mushokobanji said the union understands the current global weather conditions, but remains hopeful that rain will fall.

"NNFU concurs with the minister, as research shows that southern Africa is to experience drought because of climate change and other factors, but we are hopeful that rains are to fall," he said.

Mushokobanji said that the union continues to provide farmers with valuable information on how to sustain themselves in the meantime.

"Farmers should stick to the drought resistance livestock production strategies that can enhance production, thereby economic input," he said.

According to Mushokobanji, farmers should also change their farming habits, of relying only on the rain, and should think out of the box about ways to adapt to drought conditions.

"NNFU advises farmers to think big, plan well and strategise on methods of farming under harsh conditions such as drought," he advised.

The NNFU further urged farmers to support one another and work hard with all stakeholders during this daunting period in the agricultural sector.

- Nampa

Namibia

Two Die in Car Crash Near Arandis

TWO people, including an 11-year-old girl, died when the car they were travelling in overturned near Arandis on Tuesday. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.