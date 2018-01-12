Angola: President Gets Message From Lesotho Prime Minister

Luanda — A message from the Prime Minister of Lesotho was delivered on Thursday in Luanda by the country's chief of diplomacy, Lesego Makgothi, to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The message, whose contents were not disclosed, was delivered during a meeting in which the Angolan statesman received information about the ongoing political stabilization process in Lesotho, which includes constitutional reforms.

According to Lesotho's Foreign Minister, Lesego Makgothi, who was speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, the information conveyed to President João Lourenço related to events in that country, mainly regarding the elections held on 3 June.

João Lourenço, through Angola, serves as chair of the Southern African Development Community's political, defense and security cooperation body (SADC), a subregional organization in which the two countries are members.

The political and military situation in Lesotho worsened on 5 September last year when the army chief of staff, General Khoantle Motsomotso, was killed during a gunfire in a barracks. In the same, incident two other officers, General Bulane Sechele and Colonel Tefo Hashatsi, were also killed.

On 2 December last year (2017) SADC deployed a military contingent under its Contingency Mission to Lesotho at the request of local authorities.

The group is made up of 217 soldiers, including 162 from Angola.

Yet today, the Angolan Head of State has received the chairperson of the VTB bank of Russia, Andrey Kostiv.

Angola saw the inauguration of VTB-Africa in March 2007, an extension of the Russian bank. At that time the capital stock of the VTB African arm was valued at ten million US dollars, of which 66% were Russian and 34% Angolan.

The VTB-Africa bank was formally authorized by the Angolan Government on 25 October 2006.