Namibia: Walvis Bay Parents Urged to Be Patient

THE Erongo regional education director, John /Awaseb, has urged Walvis Bay parents to be patient while his office organises placements for pupils.

He said his office was dealing with Grades 1, 8 and 11 pupils this week, and will be done by next week. Parents should thus only visit the office enquiring about their children's placements for other grades next week.

A group of parents were yesterday waiting at /Awaseb's office, hoping to secure places for their children.

"You need to understand that we have the best interest of every parent and pupil at heart, but we need to do it step by step. Let us handle some grades first, especially the Grades 1, 8 and 11 pupils, and then continue with the rest. We will do our best to ensure that every learner gets a place. Please come back next week," /Awaseb pleaded with them.

The director added that placements were going well at most of the schools, and that all registered pupils were placed.

Four classrooms were recently completed at the Kuisebmond Project School, sponsored by Namport, while an additional eight classrooms are currently under construction at the project school, and will be completed by the end of the month.

/Awaseb said this will ensure that the remaining Grade 1 pupils get places. Pupils will be divided into morning and afternoon classes.

Meanwhile, Walvis Bay circuit inspector, Monica Gawises has urged the town's community to start taking care of properties.

This comes after 12 windows were stolen from the new classrooms that were donated by Namport.

"This is the first day of school, and our learners are already sitting in classrooms without windows. We are looking for a better life for our children, and the private sector is trying to help, but look at how we repay them.

"How can you steal something that is supposed to benefit our future generation?" she asked.

Gawises further stated that her office is having problems with parents who are trying to enrol their children at private schools.

When they are not accepted, they run back to government schools after registrations had ended.

"This is a difficult situation. We are already having challenges placing the learners, and people come back to us with additional children who were rejected at private schools," she said.

Parents who heard /Awaseb's plea had no choice but to go home with their children.

"We understand. We have no choice. It is good news to hear that the children will be placed, even if it is later than today. We just have to listen and stop bothering the ministry. As they said, they are doing their best," said Saara Ekongo.

"I am hopeful that we will be helped. I will continue coming to the school next week and see if my child is placed, as we were told. After the reassurance, there is no reason to panic," said Patrick Simeon.