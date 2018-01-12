12 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: January Transfer Rumours Involving Super Eagles Players

By Jide Alaka

After Gernot Rohr delivered his bombshell to Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa, the Foxes' manager, Claude Puel has told the Daily Mail that barring any unforeseen circumstances, Iheanacho will not be sold - at least in the January window.

"We don't know about what the national trainer said. We will see. We have discussions with different players. For example, Iheanacho is a young player, arrived this season, and he will stay with us."

Iheanacho has played just 565 minutes this season across 14 matches for the main and U-23 Leicester teams, scoring two goals.

"I cannot talk about details about players. It is important to have a good balance in the team and have a good game time for the players.

"Iheanacho is a young player, he signed this season with us and we have to develop him," Puel continued.

"I hope he can have more game time in the second half of the season."

No mention was made concerning Musa in the interview.

Sky Sports are saying Odion Ighalo could return to the EPL this January. The former Watford striker is linked with two Premiership sides.

"Sources close to Odion Ighalo have told Sky Sports News he would be willing to listen to offers from the Premier League.

The Super Eagles No.9 just resumed pre-season training with his Chinese club side, Changchun Yatai as it was revealed he has a '£20m release clause'.

Meanwhile, one-cap Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi, told a Dutch website, Omroepwest, he has not signed any pre-contract with any club, especially Norwich.

He said he hopes his representatives and ADO Den Haag can come to an amicable solution.

"I'm enjoying myself here. I still learn every day. If I can sign here, I would really like to do that.

"But I am also just honest. I do not think the offer I received is very good," he added.

On signing with another club - a thing he could do since his contact is in its last six months, Ebuehi said, "I think some rumours are pretty funny. I would have signed a pre-contract. That is not true either."

