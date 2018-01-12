Malawi: Heavy Rains Destroy School Block

Lilongwe — Stormy rains have blown off roofs of a school block at Kaphala Primary School in Traditional Authority Mazengera in Lilongwe, leaving pupils desperate for shelter.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Disaster Management Desk Officer for Lilongwe, Mariette Kadewere, confirmed the incident saying the incident occurred Wednesday following the rain storm that hit the area.

"Lilongwe received heavy rains on Wednesday accompanied by strong winds which blew off the roof of a school block and toilets at Kaphala Primary School and other schools yet to be assessed," said Kadewere.

She said the heavy rains have also affected other surrounding villages and a classroom block at Machite Primary School which is 10 kilometers away from Kaphala.

Kadewere indicated that houses too were not spared but the council is yet to establish how many have been affected.

"Apart from destroying the classroom blocks, the heavy rains have also affected several villages in the same area destroying property and crops," she said.

"The reports that we got indicate that the rain storm has destroyed a lot of property and that those that were not in their homes had to lie down up until it was calm as they couldn't run to their homes or nearby buildings," said Kadewere.

Some villages in Traditional Authority Kabudula have also been affected including group village heads Kaphiri and Kalumba. Kadewere said the council had arranged to pay a visit on Thursday morning to assess the damage.