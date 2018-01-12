11 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested in Possession of a Hijacked Vehicle and Abalone Valued At R 500 000 in Lwandle

Western Cape: The swift response of Flying Squad members this morning when they reacted on a tipoff, landed a suspect behind bars for the possession of a hijacked vehicle and the illegal possession of abalone. The members were alerted about a vehicle, possibly transporting abalone on the N2 in Somerset West, and conducted patrols in the area. The suspicious vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla was spotted and pursued. In Lwandle the vehicle was forced to stop and a search led to the discovery of 2098 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R500 000. During an investigation it was also discovered that the vehicle was hijacked in Khayelitsha during November 2017. The 34 year old suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Strand, once he has been charged.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lt Gen KE Jula commended the members for bringing the perpetrator to book. He said that the stripping of our marine resources will remain a priority in this province which will be tackled in all earnest.

