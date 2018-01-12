11 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Two Die in Car Crash Near Arandis

By Adam Hartman

TWO people, including an 11-year-old girl, died when the car they were travelling in overturned near Arandis on Tuesday.

A report issued by Erongo crime investigations coordinator, Erastus Iikuyu on Tuesday stated the accident happened around 14h40 on Tuesday, and involved a white Toyota Passo with a Windhoek registration number on its way to Swakopmund with five occupants.

About 36km after Usakos the car's left rear tyre allegedly burst, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle to overturn.

Two passengers, Josefina Booisen (28) and Roberta Doeses (11), were killed instantly.

The others sustained slight injuries, according to the report.

According to Iikuyu a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

Statistics provided by the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund to The Namibian yesterday show that 53 crashes have been recorded since 1 January, with eight people having lost their lives. Of the 53 crashes, 11 have been in Erongo, claiming three lives.

