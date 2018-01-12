South Africa: Body of Missing Durban Woman Positively Identified As Siam Lee

The partially burnt body of 20-year-old has been positively identified by family members as Siam Lee, Kwazulu-Natal police said.

Lee's body was discovered in a cane field near New Hanover on Wednesday afternoon - roughly 100km from where she was last seen alive in Durban.

Her face had been badly burnt.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said final confirmation of Lee's body will only be made once DNA results have been received.

"[The] case has been changed from inquest to murder," Zwane told News24.

Lee was last seen alive on January 4 when she left her workplace in Durban North. She had apparently been receiving threats from an unknown man for months before her disappearance.

CCTV footage showed Lee allegedly being abducted by a driver of a black Mercedes with a Gauteng registration upon leaving her workplace. On Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal Police released an identikit of a man Lee was seen entering the black Mercedes with.

"Durban North police are appealing to the members of the community to assist in locating the man," Zwane said. "Police believe that he can assist in locating the missing person."Zwane urged members of the public with information about the man's whereabouts to contact Captain Raymond Deokaran on 083 632 2849 or 031 560 8004.

Source: News24