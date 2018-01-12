Malawi: Kabwila Hails Female MPs for Good Performance in Development

Mulanje — Chairperson for the Women Parliamentary Caucus, Jessie Kabwila has commended fellow women parliamentarians for initiating various development projects aimed at improving the living standards of their communities.

She made the observation Wednesday when together with her fellow members of the Caucus toured development projects in Mulanje West, whose parliamentarian is Patricia Kaliati.

Kabwila commended the female MPs for working tirelessly to ensure that the communities they are serving have access to basic social amenities.

"What I have observed is that female legislators are doing exceptionally well in their constituencies as compared to male counterparts. They have a vision on how to develop their areas," the Chairperson noted.

She added the progress female legislators are making has compelled the caucus to move around the country in female held constituencies to give them the unwavering support for the 2019 elections.

"The women caucus of parliament will support all serving female legislators to retain their seats during the 2019 polls. We hope with what they have achieved, they will retain their seats," Kabwila declared adding even aspiring women candidates will be assisted.

Member of Parliament for Mulanje West, Patricia Kaliati described the visit by fellow female legislators to her constituency as a timely morale booster as she vies for the fifth term.

During the visit, the members of the Caucus toured Mulunguzi irrigation scheme where disease free bananas suckers are raised, school blocks at Malundu, Chimamezi and Chidziwe school primary funded by DFID and Thumbwe Bridge among others.

Pan-Civic Education Network (PACENET) Executive Director, Steve Duwa has hailed the initiative saying this would indeed help them to retain their seats in 2019 polls.