11 January 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Kabwila Hails Female MPs for Good Performance in Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blackson Mkupatira

Mulanje — Chairperson for the Women Parliamentary Caucus, Jessie Kabwila has commended fellow women parliamentarians for initiating various development projects aimed at improving the living standards of their communities.

She made the observation Wednesday when together with her fellow members of the Caucus toured development projects in Mulanje West, whose parliamentarian is Patricia Kaliati.

Kabwila commended the female MPs for working tirelessly to ensure that the communities they are serving have access to basic social amenities.

"What I have observed is that female legislators are doing exceptionally well in their constituencies as compared to male counterparts. They have a vision on how to develop their areas," the Chairperson noted.

She added the progress female legislators are making has compelled the caucus to move around the country in female held constituencies to give them the unwavering support for the 2019 elections.

"The women caucus of parliament will support all serving female legislators to retain their seats during the 2019 polls. We hope with what they have achieved, they will retain their seats," Kabwila declared adding even aspiring women candidates will be assisted.

Member of Parliament for Mulanje West, Patricia Kaliati described the visit by fellow female legislators to her constituency as a timely morale booster as she vies for the fifth term.

During the visit, the members of the Caucus toured Mulunguzi irrigation scheme where disease free bananas suckers are raised, school blocks at Malundu, Chimamezi and Chidziwe school primary funded by DFID and Thumbwe Bridge among others.

Pan-Civic Education Network (PACENET) Executive Director, Steve Duwa has hailed the initiative saying this would indeed help them to retain their seats in 2019 polls.

Malawi

Malawi Police Arrest 3 Hard Core Criminals in Raid, Property Recovered

Malawi Police Officers from Kanengo Police Station in the Capital Lilongwe have between the Christmas and New Year… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.