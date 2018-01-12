12 January 2018

Tanzania: Tanga Port Set On Reviving Lost Glory

By By Sauli Giliard

TANGA Port is regaining its lost glory after the docking there, of MV Dubai Energy with about 27,500 metric tonnes of petroleum coke (pet coke) on board.

Pet coke is a by-product of the oil refining process, which produces virtually no ash when burned, and is most commonly used in electric power plants and cement kilns.

Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) data show that during the 2016/17 financial year, 145,535 metric tonnes of the same product was cleared at Tanga Port which has big turning areas and natural shelter.

In the first half of 2016/17 (July to December, 2016), a 93,324 metric tonnes cargo of pet coke was delivered at the port, compared to 36,281 tonnes in the corresponding fiscal year, representing an increment of 57,043 tonnes (38.8 per cent).

The Tanga Port Manager, Mr Percival Salama, said the facility, located on the north eastern part of the country, was capable of handling any quantity of cargo.

Mr Salama added that port staff would strive to ensure that the pet coke cargowas cleared swiftly, to reduce delay time, in order to reduce the cost for its esteemed customers.

"It is the first time our port is handling cargo on such a scale this year so far, We are well positioned to clear the cargo within three days, which is above the required productivity standards," the port manager said.

He added that, should the port staff manage to clear the cargo within that timeframe, it will cut down the operation cost to the MV Dubai Energy, a positive trend that would attract more business opportunities.

After the construction of a 1,443-kilometre pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga Port, the port would act as a gateway for crude oil to a broad market.

The construction of the project is expected to be accomplished in 2019 and business would start in 2020.

