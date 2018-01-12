CELEBRATING Stand United fans coloured Shinyanga Municipality yesterday after the team received a modern bus being a sponsorship from a prominent businessman.

The bus will be used to transport the team to various venues to play in the ongoing Vodacom Premier League.

For more than four hours, all streets in Shinyanga municipality were covered by the club's fans, some walking on foot, others in motorcycles, cars and tricycles to celebrate the sponsorship made by Jambo Food Products.

The company offered the team a bus, Mercedez Benz valued over 200m/-. Traffic Police officers in Shinyanga escorted the team and fans to receive the bus at Jambo Food Products and as they walked around to the streets chanting as they praised their team, dubbed as Chama la Wana.

Presenting the donation, the Jambo Food Products Director, Salum Hamis, said he was delighted to support the team with a modern bus whose seats can also be used as beds, therefore, enabling players to rest while travelling.

"This is a modern bus which no team has ever owned. It is a motivation for you to double your efforts and enable people enjoy the premiership" said Hamis in exultant mode.

Stand United Football Club Chairman, Dr Ellyson Maeja hailed the sponsorship granted to their team, pledging excellent performance to the remaining rounds of the Premier League.

Stand United Coach, Amas Nyangabo and captain Erick Muliro commended Jambo Food Product for sponsoring their team, saying that they will struggle to ensure they perform wonders in the coming matches