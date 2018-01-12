12 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Stand United Win Transport Firm's Sponsorship

Tagged:

Related Topics

By From Suleiman Shagata in Shinyanga

CELEBRATING Stand United fans coloured Shinyanga Municipality yesterday after the team received a modern bus being a sponsorship from a prominent businessman.

The bus will be used to transport the team to various venues to play in the ongoing Vodacom Premier League.

For more than four hours, all streets in Shinyanga municipality were covered by the club's fans, some walking on foot, others in motorcycles, cars and tricycles to celebrate the sponsorship made by Jambo Food Products.

The company offered the team a bus, Mercedez Benz valued over 200m/-. Traffic Police officers in Shinyanga escorted the team and fans to receive the bus at Jambo Food Products and as they walked around to the streets chanting as they praised their team, dubbed as Chama la Wana.

Presenting the donation, the Jambo Food Products Director, Salum Hamis, said he was delighted to support the team with a modern bus whose seats can also be used as beds, therefore, enabling players to rest while travelling.

"This is a modern bus which no team has ever owned. It is a motivation for you to double your efforts and enable people enjoy the premiership" said Hamis in exultant mode.

Stand United Football Club Chairman, Dr Ellyson Maeja hailed the sponsorship granted to their team, pledging excellent performance to the remaining rounds of the Premier League.

Stand United Coach, Amas Nyangabo and captain Erick Muliro commended Jambo Food Product for sponsoring their team, saying that they will struggle to ensure they perform wonders in the coming matches

Tanzania

Shein Pardons 12 As Z'bar Marks Revolution Day

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein has ordered the release of twelve prisoners on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.