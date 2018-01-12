South Africa: Van Der Dussen Helps Lions Edge Past Warriors

An unbeaten 83 by Rassie van der Dussen helped the Highveld Lions snap a three-match winless streak with a fine chase against the Warriors, guiding them to a four-wicket victory at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday.

The right-hander blasted three sixes and five fours in his 66-ball innings as the visitors chased down a massive 306 victory target with two deliveries to spare.

It was a priceless win for the Lions, who had been struggling in recent games, and gave their prospects of a play-off place a boost.

The three previous games they played this year had yielded one tie against the Knights, leaving them out of the semi-final places.

But they have now moved above the Warriors into fourth place thanks to Van der Dussen, as well as further half-centurions Reeza Hendricks (80 off 74 balls, 11 fours) and Dominic Hendricks (65 off 89 balls, 5 fours).

Sithembile Langa made an impressive List A debut by snaring three for 50, but it was not enough as the Lions edged to victory.

Earlier, there were three telling contributions that helped lift the Warriors to 306 for six after they had won the toss and batted first.

Yaseen Vallie top-scored with 81 (102 balls, 7 fours) and Jon-Jon Smuts made 71 (78 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes), while Christiaan Jonker provided the booming finish with an unbeaten 51 (30 balls, 6 fours, 1 six).

However, it was not enough as the Warriors fell to a fourth loss in five games.

