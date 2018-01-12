South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested and Mandrax Tablets Worth R245 000 Confiscated

press release

Partnership policing led to a significant confiscation of Mandrax tablets in the Steenberg area. Alert community members tipped off the police about Mandrax tablets that were delivered at an address in Nectar Road, Steenberg last night at 21:00. Members attached to Operation Combat followed up on the information and a search was conducted at the premises. This led to the discovery of 7000 Mandrax tablets which were found in a bin in the yard. A 33-year-old suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs, and cash was also confiscated.

A further search was conducted and another 150 Mandrax tablets were found. A 38-year-old woman was arrested in this case, also for dealing in drugs.

In separate incidents three suspects aged between 20 and 52 years were arrested after they were found to be in possession of Mandrax tablets, Tik, Dagga and drugs in Steenberg. At a house in 4th Avenue, Retreat, police searched the premises after information was received that drugs were being stored at the residence. Ten Mandrax tablets and 16 packets of dagga were found. A 31-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of drugs.

At 21:45 members of Operation Combat were doing patrols in Hugo Naude Street, Steenberg, when they searched a suspect and found three Mandrax tablets and three sticks of dagga in his possession.

A 20-year-old suspect from Peter Charles Street was also arrested for the possession of drugs.

At 18:10, during patrols in Komlosy Street, Steenberg, a suspect was searched and one packet of Tik and one half of a Mandrax tablet was found in his possession. The 52-year-old man was arrested for the possession of drugs.

All the arrested suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court today, 11 January 2018.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, praised police members for their commitment to rid the Steenberg community of drugs and for working in close partnership with the community to do so.