South Africa: Maj Gen Patekile On His Appointment As Mount Road Cluster Commander

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Patekile engaging with media on his new appointment as the Cluster Commander. Bay TV and various media houses in Port Elizabeth were introduced to Maj Gen Patekile. Maj Gen Patekile informed the media that active community participation is crucial in our fight against crime. 'Success can only be attained through forging strong partnerships with all sectors of the community. The involvement of the youth is also pivotal. Youth oriented prevention strategies show that crime prevention programmes in schools both help turn youth away from a life of crime and help prevent younger children from choosing a life of crime. We need to collaborate with other partners like the religious sectors to come on board and assist in finding solutions to problems facing the communities,' added Maj Gen Patekile.

