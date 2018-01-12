Nigeria: Massacre, a Jihad Against Christians, CAN Alleges

Yola — The Adamawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says the killings under the guise of cattle rustling are a jihad against the adherents.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, the association's chairman/ Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Dr. Stephen Dami Mamza, wondered how the burning of churches by herdsmen in the state could be linked to cattle rustling.

"Within a period of less than six months, no fewer than 10 churches were burnt down and in some instances, worshippers killed and several injured. On the basis of this, we stand to believe that the ongoing carnage is an attempt to discourage Christianity and silence Christians," he said.

Mamza, who frowned at a recent remark credit to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Bindir, wherein he said it was legal for the herdsmen to go about with arms, stated that the pronouncement gives credence to the mayhem.

"The refusal of Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow rebuking him over the utterance is suspicious and condemnable. It is also a display of nonchalance a from the Presidency," he added.

The cleric advised President Muhammadu Buhari against allowing his alleged affiliation with the killer herdsmen to conflict with his constitutional duties of protecting lives and properties of Nigerians.

He added: "Sadly, while this act of terrorism is unabated, our political office holders both at the federal and state levels are engulfed with their 2019 political ambitions without care for the security of lives and properties of the citizens."

Mamza accused the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of partisanship, noting that he had only visited the state when some Fulani settlers in Numan council area were killed in a reprisal by youths in the locality.