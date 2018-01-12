12 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Falcons' Okobi Joins Swedish Club Eskilstuna United

Swedish Damallsvenskan outfit, Eskilstuna United, has announced that it has completed the signing of skillful Nigeria international, Ngozi Okobi.The 24-year-old Super Falcon star has penned a one-year deal that will keep her at United for the whole of the 2018 season.

Okobi joins United from Vittsjö where she played for two seasons and had 38 appearances to her name in the Swedish top division."I look forward to coming to Eskilstuna, which is a top club. The team wants to play good football and keep the ball within the team," Okobi told Eskilstuna United's official website.

"My goal is, of course, to be an even better player and to help the team to finish in a good position in the league. "I've also played in Washington Spirit and Damallsvenskan is very classy."

The former Delta Queens player has represented Nigeria at the FIFA U-17, U-20 and Women's World Cups, scoring 7 goals in total from 16 appearances.

