South Africa: SARS Wars - KPMG 'Rogue Unit' Independent Inquiry Grinds to a Halt

analysis

Two months after the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors announced the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry, chaired by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, into alleged misconduct by KPMG regarding work done for the Gupta family, and the controversial SARS "rogue" unit report, things appear to have ground to a halt. A key witness willing to testify has been left hanging by IRBA, SAICA, KPMG as well as the commission, who have not made any contact since November. By MARIANNE THAMM.

On 26 October 2017, Jillian Baily, Director Investigations for the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, wrote to former KPMG Auditor, Johan van der Walt, informing him that the board had received a complaint from SARS after KPMG International had suddenly announced it was withdrawing the findings and conclusions of the firm's report into an alleged "rogue unit" in SARS, and which he had authored.

A month before, in September, John Veihmeyer, chair of KMPG International, had issued a public apology to the people of South Africa and had offered to repay the R23 million the firm had charged SARS to do the report. KPMG International also offered to repay a further R40...