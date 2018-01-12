12 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC's 106th - Ramaphosa Goes to Mandela Heartland

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has been setting the stage for a fresh attempt, mooted for next week, to force President Jacob Zuma out of office. Unity rhetoric has made way for some tough talk as he was warmly received by traditional leaders near former president Nelson Mandela's home in the Eastern Cape. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

As Saturday's ANC birthday rally draws closer, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is increasingly and visibly settling into the powerful position he's been elected to - at least as far as rhetoric is concerned. Ramaphosa, as Zuma's apparently compliant deputy, has often in the past been accused of lacking a spine.

He was even given a Xhosa praise name (Mpondo Zenyathi, meaning "buffalo horns") by the AbaThembu, in reference to the "Buffalo" nickname he got a few years ago after news got out that he was bidding a few million for a bull.

On Thursday he told a room full of locals at the Bumbane Great Place near Qunu - the jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo's spot - that the leadership elected at the ANC's conference at Nasrec last month are "accused" of being divided, referring to the near 50-50 split in the national...

