11 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested After a Shootout

Today at 14:45, Chatsworth police and K9 Unit arrested three suspects after a shootout in Bellair. Police were conducting an operation when they spotted a VW Golf with five occupants at the corner of Mowat and Umhlathuzana Roads. The occupants sped off after seeing the police vehicle and police gave chase. They allegedly fired shots at the police and police returned fire, wounding two occupants. They abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police arrested two suspects with gunshot wounds and the third suspect was arrested with the assistance of the canine.

The other two suspects managed to evade the arrest. The injured suspects were arrested and taken to hospital for medical attention under police guard. Police recovered an unlicensed firearm and a remote jamming device. The suspects will be charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and attempted murder. They will appear at the Durban Magistrates' Court as soon as they are released from hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended police for the arrest and the recovery of firearm. "Suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to other serious and violent crimes in the area," he said.

