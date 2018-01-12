South Africa: Seven Suspects Arrested for Dealing and Possession of Rhino Horns

press release

As part of strengthening the fight against rhino poaching and protecting the endangered species, the Kuruman Flying Squad and Stock Theft Units arrested seven suspects yesterday, 10 January 2017 for dealing and possession of rhino horns.

It is alleged that the members were doing their routine patrols when they noticed two suspicious looking vehicles. When they made a U-turn to check this vehicles one was already gone. The car left behind had three male occupants who were searched and questioned. Further investigation revealed that the occupants were dealing in rhino horns and pictures of the horns were found on their cellphones.

The police members immediately activated Vryburg police to be on the look-out for the other car while the three males aged between 27 and 39 years old were arrested for dealing in rhino horns.

The second car was stopped at Vryburg and upon searching it, two rhino horns were discovered. Three females and one male aged between 35 and 50 were arrested for possession of rhino horns. The suspects are expected to appear before court soon.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri applauded the members for the vigilance and commitment displayed in ensuring that criminals face the might of the law.