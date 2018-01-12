12 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Uganda: Chipolopolo Arrive in Morocco for CHAN - Face Uganda On Sunday

By Charles Sakala

The Zambia National team has set up camp at the Adam Park Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco.

FAZ vice president Rix Mweemba is leading the entourage that took a two and half hour drive from Casablanca upon arrival from Dubai at 12:10 hours (14:10 hours Zambian time).

The Chipolopolo boys will now focus on preparing for their opening match against Uganda on Sunday.

Pay television channel SuperSport will beam live the tournament with Zambia's opening match at 21:15 hours (Zambian time).

Zambia is in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Namibia and Uganda.

FULL SQUAD:

(GOALKEEPERS)

Moses Mapulanga (Nkana), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (both Power Dynamos), John Mwangeni (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco) Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes),

(MIDFIELDERS)

Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba (both Green Buffaloes), Larry Bwalya, Godfrey Ngwenya (both Power Dynamos, Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Alex Ng'onga (Power Dynamos), Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Chanda Mushili Lumwana Radiants)

