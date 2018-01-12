Africa: We Are Not 'Shithole' Countries, Africans Tell Trump

Incensed Kenyans joined fellow Africans who have camped on social media to tell off US president Donald Trump who reportedly used an obscenity to describe the continent.

President Trump reportedly lashed out in a Thursday meeting with lawmakers about immigration reform, demanding to know why the US should accept citizens from what he called "shithole" countries.

The comments, first reported by The Washington Post, sparked anger among Democrats, and revived questions about Trump's tendency to make racially charged remarks.

Trump sat down with senators and congressmen at the White House to discuss a proposed bipartisan deal that would limit immigrants from bringing family members into the country and restrict the green card visa lottery in exchange for shielding hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump said, according to people briefed on the meeting who spoke with The Washington Post.

But Kenyans joined other Africans in condemning the US president, showing him why the continent was a shining light.

Below are a few:

I'm a proud son of the shining continent called Africa. My heritage is deeply rooted in my Kenyan roots. Africa is NO #shithole, mr. trump. pic.twitter.com/9j9rMWyki7

- Bernard Lagat (@Lagat1500) January 12, 2018

President @realDonaldTrump has called Africa a shithole. How America elected a narcissist, racist, white supremacist to be their president defies logic. Africa sends love and light to America. #ShitholeTrump pic.twitter.com/AuZDUy1pwf

- Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 12, 2018

Africa isn't a shithole. It's the most beautiful continent in the world. Beautiful,hardworking people. We have diamonds, gold, iron, cobalt, uranium, copper, bauxite, silver, petroleum, cocoa, coffee, tea etc. Sadly we have #shithole leaders like Trump shitting on us everyday. pic.twitter.com/Vv4Wgtq4Pk

- Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 12, 2018

A shithole is a nation that elects Donald Trump president.

- William C. (@williamcson) January 12, 2018