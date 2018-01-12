South Africa: Mount Road Cluster Commander Visits Good Samaritan in Hospital

The AU must resume its leadership role; taking a back seat to SADC is a recipe for inaction. Read more »

Today, at about 11:15, the Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile visited the 35-year-old Good Samaritan at St George's Hospital. Rest Pemhiwa was shot yesterday, 10/01 while attempting to apprehend a robbery suspect. On 10/01 at about 12:15, a British couple was robbed while they were sitting on a bench on the beachfront. The 74-year-old women's gold chain was snatched from her neck. Pemhiwa and other onlookers chased after the suspect who got into a taxi. While hauling him out of the taxi, he was shot on his hip by the suspect. The suspect was apprehended and the firearm recovered. Maj Gen Patekile thanked Pemhiwa for coming to the aid of the elderly couple thus placing his life in danger. "We need the good people like Pemhiwa from the community to help us and be the eyes and ears for the police. It is unfortunate that he was shot but it is good to know that his condition is not life threatening. We appreciate his and the efforts of the other people that were involved in apprehending the suspect. We wish him a speedy recovery,' added Maj Gen Patekile.

