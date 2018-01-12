12 January 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 'Day Zero' Catastrophe Creeps Ever Closer in Cape Town As DA's Internal Dysfunction Deepens

analysis By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

Factionalism is embedded in the DA as it is embedded in South Africa's politics. However, the trouble with the current internal political squabble around mayor Patricia De Lille is that it is impacting on the impending chaos that looms when the water is switched off across Cape Town.

Over the past decade, South Africa has been burdened with Jacob Zuma, while Cape Town has received the leadership, guidance and policies of the Democratic Alliance. Initially, Helen Zille led Cape Town under a broad coalition government in March 2006. There is no doubt that before then, Cape Town's governance was marked with dysfunction, chaos, and unnecessary theatrics, silly headlines, wasteful expenditure and corruption, and so it was easy to replace that with the veneer of functionality, stability and a City that rendered so-called "world class" service.

However, Patricia de Lille (former PAC member, former ID leader and former DA leader of the Western Cape) is now under mounting pressure as the DA's Federal Executive is set to meet on Sunday, 14 January to discuss the mechanisms to deal with her and whether, in particular, to seek her resignation.

The on-going provincial battles between the factions of the African National Congress in...

