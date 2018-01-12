MBAO FC striker, Habibu Kiyombo, has been voted as the Mainland Premier League's best player of December, last year. This was confirmed yesterday by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communications Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, who said Kiyombo's good performance in the top flight league qualified him to win the honour.

Ndimbo said during the month, 12 out of all 16 top flight teams played, Kiyombo was so outstanding that he helped his team to a 2-0 victory over defending champions Young Africans at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Against Yanga, he put up a stunning performance and scored both goals against Yanga, to take his goal tally to seven in the campaign, just one short of leading scorer Simba striker, Emmanuel Okwi. Following the result, Mbao also scaled up from eighth to seventh place on the log.

To win the prestigious monthly award, Kiyombo beat Simba striker, John Bocco, who also scored a brace to help the Msimbazi Reds to a 2-0 win over Ndanda FC at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara and Azam's Zimbabwean defender Bruce Kangwa, who played a key role in his team's 3-0 victory over Stand United.

Kangwa scored one and provided one assist. According to Ndimbo, all the three contenders for the award had not been cautioned last month. Ndimbo said the decision to pick Kiyombo was made this week, during an assessment meeting by the league's awarding committee, basing on the recommendations from coaches stationed in various league venues across the country.

Kiyombo will pocket 1m/- from the league's sponsors Vodacom and a decoder from Azam TV, who are also the league sponsors.

The previous winners of best player of the monthly award are Simba's Ugandan hitman Emmanuel Okwi, who won it in August as Singida United's defender Shafiq Batambuze claimed a September award and Yanga's Zambian striker, Aubrey Chirwa, who won in October.

Zanzibar Heroes and Singida United midfielder, Mudathir Yahya, was voted as the best player of November, this year.