Liberia: VP-Elect Taylor Cries in Ghanaian Church

Photo: facebook.com/jewel.howardtaylor

Vice President-Elect Jewel Howard Taylor, Ex-wife of Former President Charles Taylor

Vice President-elect, Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, braved the tense atmosphere occasioned by the victory of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), and held back tears even when her boss wept before thousands of hands-waving crowd at the party's headquarters on the first day NEC announced results of the December 26 polls. But in Ghana, in an Accra-based Church, she did not hold back her tears before hundreds of unassuming congregants.

A video cascaded on social media shows Madam Taylor, former First Lady, completely broke down in tears as she held the microphone to speak to the congregation.

The VP-elect had gone to the Church pastored by renowned Ghanaian preacher, Duncan William, to thank God Almighty for her resounding success as the first female vice president of Liberia.

It was not her first time visiting the Church as has been seen there in several videos posted by the church.

In remarks, Sen. Taylor recalled her long-standing association with the Church every time she is in Ghana.

According to her, she has gone to the church to say thank you to God and members of the church of the church for all the prayers and best wishes.

"There is nothing that I have brought in this house or to papa, that God has not answered. I just want to praise him this morning because he is indeed worthy of those praises from me. If God be for us, who can be against us," she said.

With these words uttered, the VP-elect was seen profusely weeping to the extent some members of the church also wept.

"I lift your name high because you are worthy oh God. Blesse be your name because you have lifted me and set my feet on a solid ground. I shall praise you forever oh God. I want to thank you papa and to everyone here for praying for my nation Liberia," she cries.

Senator Taylor also thanked God for Liberians and Liberia for moving to another level from war to peace, but begged that it is not over and called on members of the church to continue to pray for the nation and its people.

"Whatsoever God's plan is for our nation we will fulfill and the devil will not overturn the things that we should do, thank you," she indicated.

In remarks as well, Pastor Williams recalled that he has known Senator Taylor for twenty years and it has been a long journey.

"It's being a lot of journeys. It has been a journey of ups and downs, journey of misrepresentation, false accusations, loss of lives because she used to be the first lady of Liberia married to Charles Taylor and I knew a lot even during her days as first lady," Rev. Duncan said.

According to him, there are lots of things people don't know about Jewel Howard-Taylor.

He revealed how he knows a lot and even when she was the first lady, when she used to ask for appointments to meet her husband and there were other women who had access to her husband and she never complained or say anything to dishonor him.

He said despite the situations at that time, she was not bitter or went around, saying lots of things about her husband.

"If she went around saying things she knew and some of the bad things that were done to her as first lady, the whole world would have applauded her to say she's a good woman and because she didn't say anything and kept quiet, people misunderstand her because she did not speak out against it, they say she knew something and she was hiding something. She was not hiding anything, we are not people who speak out when they are down or bitter, that's who we are," he said.