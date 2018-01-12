12 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Diamond Acquires Grand House for His TV and Radio Station

Diamond Platinumz
By Thomas Matiko

Only a few days after bongo flava star Diamond Platinumz disclosed that he was planning to set up a TV and radio station in Tanzania during an interview with a local TV station, he's gone ahead to rent a house for the same.

The house, situated in the upmarket area of Mbezi beach, Dar es Salaam, is rumoured to be worth Sh36 million.

Diamond, who recently pocketed a cool Sh6.5 million for his performance at the Chrome Invasion New Year Party in Naivasha, will start broadcasting Wasafi TV and Wasafi Radio from February 2018.

Diamond took to his Instagram post to make the announcement about the mansion. He posted the photo below, captioning it: "New Year!! New Headquarters. Trust Me! You aint seen sh**yet"

However, our investigations revealed that Diamond had not purchased the house as rumoured but had actually rented it from a tycoon identified only as John who is currently serving a jail term in Tanzania.

The tycoon is said to have built the mansion five years ago for his young daughter born out of wedlock and no one has ever lived in it making Diamond the first tenant. The rent payment will be used to educate the child.

